

No more VIP airport access for jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Published : Sep 3, 2017, 1:40 am IST
A CBI court last week sentenced the self-styled godman to 20 years in prison, 10 years each for two rape cases.

New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to remove the name of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a jail term for rape, from the list of dignitaries allowed access to VIP lounges at airports. A CBI court last week sentenced the self-styled godman to 20 years in prison, 10 years each for two rape cases.

“It has now been decided to withdraw the permission for use of reserve lounge at airports granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, with immediate effect,” said a letter dated September 1 from the civil aviation ministry to the chairman of the AAI. Permission to access “reserve lounges” at airports comes under the purview of the the ministry.

However, it could not be immediately be ascertained when Ram Rahim Singh was given this perk. Meanwhile, the Indian Films and TV Directors Association (IFTDA) has terminated the membership of Ram Rahim Singh, saying it had “no place for goons, rapists and killers”. “We strongly felt that after Ram Rahim was convicted... he has no place in our dignified organisation,” IFTDA convener Ashoke Pandit said.

“We stand by the emotions of victims and the judiciary, and hence, terminated his membership. He will not be allowed to work in our industry,” he said. The Dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet, who has also worked in his films, has also been removed from the association. The “rockstar baba” has made five films, all of which feature him in the lead role.

