Muslims will vote for BJP, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said more and more Muslim will vote for BJP in the coming assembly election.

Talking to this newspaper, Mr Rupani said that in the past, Muslims had voted for the BJP believing in former chief minister Narendra Modi’s policies of inclusive developmet (sabka sath sabka vikas).

“Prime Minister Narendra Bhai always talked about 6.5 crore Gujarati, which also includes Muslims and other communities. And the Modi government’s and BJP’s stand on ‘Triple Talaq’ will also benefit the party,” added Mr Rupani. Denying any effect of Aam Aadmi Party, or third front on the BJP, Mr Rupani said that the people of Gujarat has never accepted the Third Front in the state and in Gujarat, it is only the BJP and the Congress who are sought to be main competitors.

Mr Rupani said that the BJP would get over 150 seats. “When Modiji was the chief minisrter, he got 122 seats in the last Assembly elections. And this time, we are hopeful that we would get over 150 seats in the assembly elections,” he said. Mr Rupani claimed that the split in the Congres will also help BJP make a good comeback in the state.

“The split in Congress will help us. And I personaly feel that the split has broken Congress in the state. The spilt was allowed only to secure another Rajya Sabha term for Ahmed Patel. 13 Congress MLAs joined the BJP. Only Shankar Bhai (Shankersinh Vaghela) hasn’t joined the BJP,” said the Gujarat chief minister.