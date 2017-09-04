The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been outstanding so far, picking up three wickets.. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| SL vs Ind, 5th ODI: Pushpakumara removes Manish Pandey
 
India, All India

Former Railways minister Prabhu extends support to Goyal after Cabinet rejig

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 9:16 pm IST

In a major Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, Piyush Goyal was given the portfolio of Railways Ministry.

Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday congratulated Piyush Goyal on his new stint as the Railway Minister. (Photos: File)
 Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday congratulated Piyush Goyal on his new stint as the Railway Minister. (Photos: File)

New Delhi: Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday congratulated Piyush Goyal on his new stint as the Railway Minister, and assured complete support to the latter and termed him 'like his younger brother'.

"I would like to congratulate Piyush Goyal on his new appointment. Piyush Goyal is like my younger brother. I have full faith that he will bring a new thinking to the ministry and will be successful. I extend complete support to him," Suresh told reporters here.

The new Minister for Commerce and Industry Prabhu has been facing flak in the recent past after a series of train derailments occurred during his tenure as the railway minister.

Responding to this, Suresh claimed that his resignation was purely on moral grounds after the accidents took place, adding that he had worked very hard to bring the railways on a track progressing towards substantial growth.

"If you take any five-year period, particularly the last three years, the number of accidents have gone down. I have seen many remarks on social media, but let me assure you that I have done my best to contribute to the development of railways. For the first time, more thrust is being given to safety and security in railways. There are many projects which are now underway, that couldn't be worked upon in the past," he said.

Speaking about his new role as the commerce and industry minister, Suresh stated that reworking policies to bring the country's GDP back on track remains the priority.

"The ongoing economic reform needs to be given a nudge, in order to bring the GDP back on track. For this, it is important to work on initiatives like increasing the share of manufacturing in GDP, improving Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, Startup India and skill development," he said.

"On the exports front, contribution of exports in GDP has declined, which needs to be looked into. Additionally, it is important to give thrust to employment generation in the country," added Suresh.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of Railway Ministry, post the mega Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday morning.

This comes after Suresh Prabhu formally bade adieu to the 'rail family' on Twitter, and has now been assigned the portfolio of the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Goyal has also been declared as the Minister of Coal.

Tags: railways ministry, suresh prabhu, piyush goyal, gross domestic product
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

2

Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan show great growth on second day

3

Rare Mein Kampf copy signed by Hitler to fetch $20,000

4

Watch: Captain Kohli ignores former coach Kumble’s name discussing team’s success

5

Tomb of 'China's Shakespeare' Tang Xianzu discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thousands gathered recently in Mansouria, a small town south of the capital Rabat, to attend one of the oldest festivals in Morocco. (Photo: AP)

Thousands attend one of Morocco's oldest festivals

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham