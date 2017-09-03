Female Chhattisgarh cops build bridge in Naxal-hit zone

Incidentally, 25 CRPF jawans were massacred by Naxals in Burkhapal in south Bastar district of Sukma on April 24 this year.

Two dozen women commands of Chhattisgarh police camped in the village of Tindori, a Naxal stronghold, in the district for a week to provide security to the construction workers to build a bridge and a road in the area.

Bhopal: A remote Naxal-infested village in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Bijapur was on Saturday connected to the local block headquarters, thanks to valiancy of women commandos of the state police.

Two dozen women commands of Chhattisgarh police camped in the village of Tindori, a Naxal stronghold, in the district for a week to provide security to the construction workers to build a bridge and a road in the area.

“The village is located in the area which is declared by Maoists as their liberated zone. The bridge and the road in the village were blown up by the Naxals in 2006 denying the local population to have easy access to the block headquarters at Bhairamgarh to avail basic facilities like health and education. The construction of the bridge and the road in the village has been completed following security provided to the workers by the women commandos of the Bijapur police, reconnecting the village to the local block headquarters after 11 years”, a senior police officer posted in Bastar told this newspaper on phone. Bastar IG Vivek Sinha and DIG P Sunderrajan were among senior police officers who visited the village to commend the bravery of the women commandos.

Incidentally, 25 CRPF jawans were massacred by Naxals in Burkhapal in south Bastar district of Sukma on April 24 this year while providing security to construction workers.