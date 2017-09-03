Doklam: NSA to chair meet with ITBP and Army officials

Indian security forces were involved in a long stand-off with China in Sikkim’s Doklam sector.

New Delhi: Even though the Doklam stand-off with China has been resolved, the Centre has decided not to lower its guard as NSA Ajit Doval will soon chair a high-level meeting with security forces deployed along the Indo-China border like ITBP and Army along with other agencies involved in infrastructure projects in the region. Top government sources said the NSA, along with all concerned agencies, will discuss a mechanism to evolve a comprehensive strategy to further enhance the security apparatus along the sensitive Indo-China border.

Incidentally, Mr Doval also played a crucial role in helping resolve the Doklam crisis having several interactions with his Chinese counterpart and other high-ranking officials specially during his Beijing visit in August.

“The big take away from the Doklam episode is that there is greater urgency in the government now to ensure that there is a comprehensive security policy specifically related to the Indo-China border. This will not just be limited to upgrading the equipment and manpower for the security forces but ensure that other projects like roads and railways in the region also get a further push which in turn will help facilitate faster movement of troops to the region,’’a senior security official said.

Indian security forces were involved in a long stand-off with China in Sikkim’s Doklam sector after Chinese troops tried constructing a road in the region which was objected to by Bhutan. Since India has a security commitment towards Bhutan, it intervened in the matter as the Chinese road would have altered the existing security scenario in the region having serious implications both for Bhutan and India.

But now, in wake of the Doklam episode, there is an increased focus within the Government on all pending issues related to further improving security mechanism in the border areas with China. In the initial meeting, sources added, NSA is likely to review issues ranging from increasing manpower and better equipment for ITBP and Army to completing pending projects within stipulated deadlines.

This would be followed by another comprehensive exercise at the NSA’s level as to what more additional resources are required to be mobilised to further make the security mechanism more comprehensive.

“Initially in view of the Doklam episode, both ITBP and Army, which protect stretches along the Indo-China border have been asked to remain on high alert even though the stand-off has ended. The two forces have also diverted resources from other sectors which is on a temporary basis. But the Government is clear that this should be done on a permanent basis which would require additional funds and resources and in the days ahead this plan would be formalised at the level of the NSA,’’ a senior security official added.