The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been outstanding so far, picking up three wickets.. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| SL vs Ind, 5th ODI: Pushpakumara removes Manish Pandey
 
India, All India

BRICS Summit: Modi arrives in China, meets Indian diaspora at Xiamen

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 9:08 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi reached China to attend Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival at Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, China on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival at Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, China on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Indian diaspora at Wyndham Hotel in Xiamen.

"We are really excited to meet him. He is a PM who made India popular in the whole world. We are proud that we have a Prime Minister like him," said an Indian man.

"We are really happy that we meet him. It is like a life-time achievement for us," said another delighted Indian woman.

Prime Minister Modi reached China to attend Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit.

The ninth BRICS summit is set to start in Xiamen under China's Chairmanship.

The prime minister had earlier said he was looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes during the multilateral forum.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister said, "India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China."

The prime minister further stated that he will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on 5 September," the prime minister's post said.

He further said he would also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the summit.

Highlighting the significance of BRICS, the Prime Minister said it has important contributions in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security.

"India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace," he added.

It's also reported that the prime minister will also raise the issue of terrorism, during the summit, and how it affects the BRICS nations.

Tags: brics summit, narendra modi, xi jinping, xiamen meet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

2

Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan show great growth on second day

3

Rare Mein Kampf copy signed by Hitler to fetch $20,000

4

Watch: Captain Kohli ignores former coach Kumble’s name discussing team’s success

5

Tomb of 'China's Shakespeare' Tang Xianzu discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thousands gathered recently in Mansouria, a small town south of the capital Rabat, to attend one of the oldest festivals in Morocco. (Photo: AP)

Thousands attend one of Morocco's oldest festivals

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham