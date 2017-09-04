BRICS Summit: Modi arrives in China, meets Indian diaspora at Xiamen

Prime Minister Modi reached China to attend Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival at Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, China on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Indian diaspora at Wyndham Hotel in Xiamen.

"We are really excited to meet him. He is a PM who made India popular in the whole world. We are proud that we have a Prime Minister like him," said an Indian man.

"We are really happy that we meet him. It is like a life-time achievement for us," said another delighted Indian woman.

The ninth BRICS summit is set to start in Xiamen under China's Chairmanship.

The prime minister had earlier said he was looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes during the multilateral forum.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister said, "India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China."

The prime minister further stated that he will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on 5 September," the prime minister's post said.

He further said he would also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the summit.

Highlighting the significance of BRICS, the Prime Minister said it has important contributions in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security.

"India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace," he added.

It's also reported that the prime minister will also raise the issue of terrorism, during the summit, and how it affects the BRICS nations.