India's COVID-19 tests cross 2-crore mark: ICMR

A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday, the ICMR said

New Delhi: The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the two-crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday, the ICMR said.

 

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 had crossed the one-crore mark in India on July 6.

There are now 1,348 testing labs in the country comprising 914 in the public sector and 434 private labs.

Having started with one single laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and then expanding to 100 laboratories around the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on June 23 validated the 1000th testing lab.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

 

The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

Various steps taken by the central government have paved the way for enhanced testing for COVID-19, the health ministry had said earlier.

