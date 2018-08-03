Lok Sabha passes bill to give OBC panel statutory status

All 406 members present in the House voted in favour after a five-hour debate.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed superseding the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill giving constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed superseding the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha. All 406 members present in the House voted in favour after a five-hour debate.

After the passage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated social justice and empowerment minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for successfully piloting the bill.

While speaking during the debate, many members demanded a special census to ascertain the population of other backward classes (OBCs) while others sought for making public the socio-economic survey of 2014.

After the Lok Sabha had on April 10 last year passed the legislation, it was then sent to the Rajya Sabha. On July 31 last year, the Upper House passed the bill after incorporating certain amendments moved by the Opposition and returned it to the Lok Sabha for ratification of the amendments.

The bill seeks to provide constitutional status to the NCBC on par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. After this legislation, the National Commission for Backward Classes will have the powers of a civil court while probing any complaint.

It states that the President may specify the socially and educationally backward classes in the various states and union territories.