The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

India, All India

Lok Sabha passes bill to give OBC panel statutory status

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 6:51 am IST

All 406 members present in the House voted in favour after a five-hour debate.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed superseding the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)
 The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed superseding the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill giving constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed superseding the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha. All 406 members present in the House voted in favour after a five-hour debate.

After the passage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated social justice and empowerment minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for successfully piloting the bill.

While speaking during the debate, many members demanded a special census to ascertain the population of other backward classes (OBCs) while others sought for making public the socio-economic survey of 2014.

After the Lok Sabha had on April 10 last year passed the legislation, it was then sent to the Rajya Sabha. On July 31 last year, the Upper House passed the bill after incorporating certain amendments moved by the Opposition and returned it to the Lok Sabha for ratification of the amendments.

The bill seeks to provide constitutional status to the NCBC on par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. After this legislation, the National Commission for Backward Classes will have the powers of a civil court while probing any complaint.

It states that the President may specify the socially and educationally backward classes in the various states and union territories.

Tags: national commission for backward classes, narendra modi, backward classes

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham