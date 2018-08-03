India cops okayed our background check of Mehul Choksi: Antigua

Granted citizenship to Choksi after police clearance certificate said there was 'no adverse information' against him: Antigua.

Mumbai: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship after a police clearance certificate from the government of India said there was "no adverse information" against him, Antigua has said in a statement.

"The said police clearance certificate from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, certified that there was no adverse information against Mr. Mehul Chinubbhai Choksi which would render him ineligible for grant of travel facilities including visa for Antigua and Barbuda," stated the statement.

Mehul Choksi was granted Antigua citizenship in November 2017 and he left India in the first week of January. He took an oath of allegiance as a citizen of Antigua on January 15. Days later, on January 29, the CBI filed a case and started investigating Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in the PNB scam.