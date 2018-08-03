The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

India, All India

India cops okayed our background check of Mehul Choksi: Antigua

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Granted citizenship to Choksi after police clearance certificate said there was 'no adverse information' against him: Antigua.

  Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship after a police clearance certificate from the government of India said there was "no adverse information" against him, Antigua has said in a statement.

"The said police clearance certificate from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, certified that there was no adverse information against Mr. Mehul Chinubbhai Choksi which would render him ineligible for grant of travel facilities including visa for Antigua and Barbuda," stated the statement.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud.

Mehul Choksi was granted Antigua citizenship in November 2017 and he left India in the first week of January. He took an oath of allegiance as a citizen of Antigua on January 15. Days later, on January 29, the CBI filed a case and started investigating Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in the PNB scam.

