Nothing to do with Aadhaar helpline being added to phones: UIDAI

Thousands of Android phone users asked UIDAI how Aadhaar helpline number was pre-saved in their contact list.

Mumbai: After reports of default inclusion of UIDAI’s outdated and invalid toll-free number in the contact list of Android phones emerged in media, the Aadhaar body on Friday clarified that it has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or telecom service provider for providing any such facility.

Earlier on Thursday, UIDAI was questioned on social media after thousands of Android phone users noticed that the UIDAI’s helpline number was saved in their phone contact list by default.

The issue came to light after French security expert, Elliot Alderson, asked UIDAI how the helpline number was predefined in the contact list by default in phones of people, with different providers, with and without an Aadhaar card and without the mAadhaar app installed.

Taking to Twitter, Alderson said:

Hi @UIDAI,



Many people, with different provider, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default and so without their knowledge. Can you explain why?



Regards, — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 2, 2018

Alderson further shared a tweet by a user, Anivar Aravind, who had raised the issue in November last year.

The issue has been already pointed by @anivar last year! https://t.co/5LKfG9Mbpi — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 2, 2018

Several people raised concern on Twitter and asked UIDAI how the number got saved on their phone without their permission.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the mysterious number appearing on their phones:

Gosh even i can see it in my iphone@Apple @AppleSupport i have not added UIDAI as contact and it came on its own in my phonebook. Please check for security breach pic.twitter.com/NhcMuXppX7 — Tajinder Singh (@TXingh) August 2, 2018

Even if you do not link to Aadhaar, Aadhaar links to you!



Don't expect any responses to questioning illegal and underhanded practices by UIDAI. Like the time they mandated all banks to open aadhaar enrolment centers in every branch, without any jurisdiction or authority. — Ravi #SaveIndia #DoNotLinkAadhaar (@raviinin) August 2, 2018