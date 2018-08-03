The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

India, All India

Nothing to do with Aadhaar helpline being added to phones: UIDAI

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 3:44 pm IST

Thousands of Android phone users asked UIDAI how Aadhaar helpline number was pre-saved in their contact list.

The UIDAI has not yet issued an official statement over the issue. (Representational Image)
 The UIDAI has not yet issued an official statement over the issue. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: After reports of default inclusion of UIDAI’s outdated and invalid toll-free number in the contact list of Android phones emerged in media, the Aadhaar body on Friday clarified that it has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or telecom service provider for providing any such facility.

Earlier on Thursday, UIDAI was questioned on social media after thousands of Android phone users noticed that the UIDAI’s helpline number was saved in their phone contact list by default.

The issue came to light after French security expert, Elliot Alderson, asked UIDAI how the helpline number was predefined in the contact list by default in phones of people, with different providers, with and without an Aadhaar card and without the mAadhaar app installed.   

Taking to Twitter, Alderson said:

Alderson further shared a tweet by a user, Anivar Aravind, who had raised the issue in November last year.

Several people raised concern on Twitter and asked UIDAI how the number got saved on their phone without their permission. 

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the mysterious number appearing on their phones:

Tags: uidai, aadhaar helpline number, aadhaar, elliot alderson
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham