Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018

World peace: PM Modi says India can play key role

Published : Jul 3, 2018, 7:45 am IST
The envoys deliberated upon the country's foreign policy priorities, including the role of India's soft power in achieving its objectives.

PM Modi addressed envoys on last day of the three-day conference during which the country's foreign policy priorities were deliberated upon. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
New Delhi: India can play a major role in the current “unstable world” to achieve global peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told India’s heads of missions abroad on the concluding day of a three-day conference in the capital, even as external affairs minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj said India’s global profile and prestige have gone up significantly since PM Modi assumed office more than four years ago.

”India can play a major role in today’s unstable world to achieve global peace & prosperity” : Inspiring address by PM @narendramodi - his 4th - at the 9th Heads of Mission Conference. EAM @Sushma Swaraj, @Gen_VK Singh, ... senior officials and Heads of Missions were present,” MEA spokesperson Raveeesh Kumar tweeted. “EAM @SushmaSwaraj in her welcome remarks : India’s global profile and prestige have gone up significantly since PM @narendramodi has assumed office,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also met the top Indian diplomats. “#PresidentKovind meets Heads of Missions at Rashtrapati Bhavan; says litmus test of our engagement with the external world is what we are able to do to propel domestic growth and development,” the MEA tweeted.

“Think.Ponder.Debate. ... Annual HOMs Conference continues with intense deliberations on India’s foreign policy priorities, including the role of India’s soft power in achieving our objectives,” the MEA had earlier tweeted on Sunday.

The three-day “brainstorming” conference of India’s heads of missions abroad had begun in New Delhi on Saturday, during which the envoys were to have discussed how best to promote India’s national interests abroad as well as the country’s foreign policy priorities apart from other important matters regarding diplomacy. Apart from the protection of India’s strategic interests abroad, trade issues and energy security were also expected to be discussed threadbare in the context of current global developments.

Ms Swaraj had inaugurated the ninth Heads of Mission Conference on Saturday on the theme “Unprecedented Outr-each:Unparalleled Out-comes”.

The MEA had earlier tweeted, “The time of the year when all our Ambassadors and High Commissioners come to Delhi for a brainstorming session on promoting India’s national interests abroad!”

The government was expected to brief the envoys on economic reform initiatives and steps taken for ease-of-doing business.

