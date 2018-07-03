‘Sexual harassment’ in Cong social media office; BJP urges police to file FIR

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked cops to ensure justice for all the women who have been victims to harassments by the Congress party workers.

'We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party,' Lekhi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the case of alleged "sexual harassment" of a girl at the social media office of the Congress in Delhi.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, said a former social media team member of Congress party has filed a complaint against a co-worker and that the accused was under the direct supervision of the party social media in-charge.

Lekhi also urged the police to ensure the safety of the complainant.

"We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party," she said.

Meanwhile, she also asked the cops to ensure justice for all the women who have been victims to harassments by the Congress party workers.

Reportedly, Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has rebuffed the reports and said that the complaint committee of the party didn't receive any complaint from the former worker who had alleged "sexual harassment".