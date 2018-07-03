The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:19 PM IST

India, All India

‘Sexual harassment’ in Cong social media office; BJP urges police to file FIR

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 7:08 pm IST

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked cops to ensure justice for all the women who have been victims to harassments by the Congress party workers.

'We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party,' Lekhi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party,' Lekhi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the case of alleged "sexual harassment" of a girl at the social media office of the Congress in Delhi.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, said a former social media team member of Congress party has filed a complaint against a co-worker and that the accused was under the direct supervision of the party social media in-charge.

Lekhi also urged the police to ensure the safety of the complainant.

"We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party," she said.

Meanwhile, she also asked the cops to ensure justice for all the women who have been victims to harassments by the Congress party workers.

Reportedly, Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has rebuffed the reports and said that the complaint committee of the party didn't receive any complaint from the former worker who had alleged "sexual harassment".

Tags: meenakshi lekhi, sexual harassment, crime against women, social media office of congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

2

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

3

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

4

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

5

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham