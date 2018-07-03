Cauvery authority orders release of water to Tamil Nadu

The first meeting of the CWMA was held in New Delhi with representatives from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The CWMA had earlier sought data of water storage in the reservoirs in the respective states to enable the authority to give directions for release of water. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a huge relief to farmers of Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), at its first meeting on Monday ordered Karnataka to release 31.24 tmcft Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in July.

The first meeting of the CWMA was held in New Delhi with representatives from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Speaking to journalists at the end of nearly four hour meeting, the chairman of CWMA Masood Hussain said “the first meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, in a spirit of co-operation after a long period of contestation.”

The CWMA was set up last month pursuant to the Supreme Court directions and it is vested with powers to regulate the release of water in the eight reservoirs in the Cauvery delta. The CWMA had earlier sought data of water storage in the reservoirs in the respective states to enable the authority to give directions for release of water.

On July 1, Karnataka at an all party meeting decided to move to the apex court seeking clarification on the scope of the “scheme’ formulated by the Centre in the setting up of the CWMA. Despite reservations, the two representatives of Karnataka participated in the meeting on Monday.

Mr Hussain said, “We discussed the preservation of data like inflow and outflow in the reservoirs; then reviewed the implementation of the award. It was observed that monsoon was normal. The authority discussed the release to be made in July. The CWMA decided to direct Karnataka to release 31.24 tmcft of water after adjusting the quantity already released. We decided to request the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to submit a proposal for communication purposes. We hope Karnataka will release the water as the monsoon is normal.”

He said “the CWRC meeting will take place on July 5 and we hope all parties will cooperate in the implementation of the tribunal award. I am confident all will cooperate fully.”

When asked whether there was any objection from Karnataka, he said the meeting was held in a calm and smooth atmosphere. The meeting discussed various factors involved in the release of Cauvery water. We discussed about the CWMA’s structure and office, factors related to the water inflow and outflow and we decided to preserve all the details required to release water from Cauvery.” He said, “a new era of water co-operations has begun. The CWMA will look into each and every aspect of award. All technical issues will be deliberated.