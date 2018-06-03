Fruit bat samples from Kerala test negative for Nipah virus

Earlier, samples of cattle, goats, pigs, and insect bats that were sent were also tested negative.

Nipah Virus has claimed 16 lives in Kerala since traces of the virus were first reported from Kozhikode towards the end of May. (Photo: Pixabay)

Kozhikode: Samples of fruit bats that were sent from Kozhikode to Bhopal's National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) on May 30 were tested negative for Nipah Virus.

Earlier, samples of cattle, goats, pigs, and insect bats that were sent were also tested negative.

Nipah Virus has claimed 16 lives in Kerala since traces of the virus were first reported from Kozhikode towards the end of May.

Earlier, the Kerala state health department had issued an advisory for people travelling to the state, urging them to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

A similar note of caution was also issued by the Himachal Pradesh health ministry after more than 18 dead bats were discovered in the premises of a government school in Nahan.

For those unversed, the World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Nipah virus as one that is spread by fruit bats which cause communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans.

The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion.

According to the WHO, these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours.

On a related note, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Kozhikode will remain closed till June 12 owing to the virus outbreak.

Moreover, aforementioned institutions in Wayanad, Kannur, and Malappuram districts would remain closed till June 5, as opposed to the initial reopening on June 1.

However, schools and colleges in other districts have reopened on Thursday after summer vacations.