RJD leader Shahabuddin refuses lie-detector test on him

Sources said, “Shahabuddin is lying and concealing facts related to the case. He is giving conflicting versions during interrogation.”

New Delhi: RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin, an accused in the Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, has refused to give his consent to undergo a “lie-detector” test. The CBI on Friday also maintained that he is “not cooperating” in the probe.

Sources said, “Shahabuddin is lying and concealing facts related to the case. He is giving conflicting versions during interrogation.” The agency will inform the special CBI court in Muzzafarpur about the development, they added.

It is mandatory to take consent of the accused before subjecting them to polygraph test, also known as lie-detector test, sources said. The agency is questioning Shahabuddin at the agency headquarters here after obtaining his custody for eight days in connection with the case. The eight-day custody will end on Monday.

Shahabuddin was in jail when the journalist was gunned down in Siwan on May 13, 2016. Shahabuddin, facing more than 39 criminal cases, including those of kidnapping and murder, was transferred to Tihar Jail on February 18.