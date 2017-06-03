The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017

India, All India

Maneka Gandhi diagnosed with gallstones, to undergo surgery at AIIMS

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

The women and child development (WCD) minister on Friday complained of stomach pain while she was on a visit to her constituency Pilibhit.

Union minister Maneka Gandhi (Photo: AP)
Lucknow: Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who has been diagnosed with gallstones, will undergo surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the next few days, her son and BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Saturday.

"My mother was admitted to AIIMS last night, where she will undergo surgery in the next few days. I thank everyone for their blessings and prayers," Varun said in a tweet from his official handle.

The women and child development (WCD) minister on Friday complained of stomach pain while she was on a visit to her constituency Pilibhit and was rushed to New Delhi. She had earlier been taken to a hospital in Pilibhit where an ultrasound detected stones in her gall bladder, District Magistrate Sheetal Verma said.

Gandhi, 60, had held a meeting with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police at Pilibhit on Friday morning after which she went to a guesthouse at Bisalpur road where she complained of stomach pain and breathing trouble.

