Release 4 tmc Cauvery water to TN or face consequences: SC to K’taka

The apex court also rebuked Centre for not finalising Cauvery scheme until now.

The Supreme Court also warned Karnataka of consequences if it did not release Cauvery water to meet the needs of Tamil Nadu for April and May. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karnataka Government to release four TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Tamil Nadu for May. It also directed the Central Government to file an affidavit in the matter, news agency ANI reported.

The apex court also warned Karnataka of consequences if it did not release Cauvery water to meet the needs of Tamil Nadu for April and May, reports said.

The bench also rebuked Centre for not finalising the Cauvery scheme until now and asked it to apprise the court on May 8 about steps taken for setting up of Cauvery Management Board for implementation of its order.

Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted to the top court that 'the Cauvery management board draft has to be tabled before the Union Cabinet. However, Prime Minister Modi is in Karnataka for elections, the draft therefore has not been approved yet'.

The next date of hearing is May 8.