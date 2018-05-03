The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:09 AM IST

India, All India

MP cop job recruitment: Male, female medical test in same room

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 3, 2018, 4:44 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 6:18 am IST

Fitness and medical tests of 18 female and 21 male recruits were being done in district headquarters in Bhind.

The footage showed young male applicants stripped to their undergarments, lined up to get their height and chest measured in the same room where woman candidates were also being checked. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The footage showed young male applicants stripped to their undergarments, lined up to get their height and chest measured in the same room where woman candidates were also being checked. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal: The police recruitment tests in Madhya Pradesh continue to be dogged by controversy.

Days after turmoil over “branding” of SC/ST youths during a police recruitment drive in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, a fresh controversy erupted on Wednesday over medical examination of female cops by male doctors in another government hospital in  Bhind district.

A video clip showing female police constable recruits being subjected to fitness and medical examinations by male doctors in the government hospital went viral, prompting the local administration to act against the erring officials.

The clip also showed the female recruits being lined up along with their male counterparts, who were stripped to their undergarments in one room for fitness and medical tests.

Fitness and medical tests of 18 female and 21 male recruits were being done in district headquarters in Bhind on Tuesday. “It is inappropriate to conduct medical and fitness tests of male and female police constable recruits in one room. It is also wrong to conduct tests of female cops by male doctors.

The in-charge of medical board constituted for the purpose, Devendra Sharma, has been placed under suspension.

“I have sought a report from the civil surgeon on the incident. Actions would be taken against all the officials found guilty in the incident,” Bhind district collector said.

Civil surgeon of Bhind district Ajit Mishra said a probe has been ordered and show cause notices were issued to five doctors.

A female doctor and a staff nurse have been deputed to conduct medical examinations of the women constables, he added. The fiasco comes barely a week after caste-branding on chests of male police constable aspirants belonging to SC, ST and OBC during their fitness and medical tests in district hospital in Dhar in the state.

While a police inspector and a sub-inspector were suspended in connection with the incident, the civil surgeon in the district has been served show cause notice.

Tags: sc/st, female cops, madhya pradesh police recruitment, medical test
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

