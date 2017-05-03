The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

India, All India

Will form new front if Akhilesh doesn't give up SP leadership: Shivpal

PTI
Published : May 3, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 4:54 pm IST

Samajwadi Party contested the polls under Akhilesh's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)
 Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)

Etawah (UP): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday threatened to form a new secular front if Akhilesh Yadav did not hand over the reins of the party to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to 'netaji' (Mulayam). He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months' time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front," Shivpal told reporters here.

Shivpal had recently said he would soon launch a campaign to unite "samajwadis" (socialists) to bring them on a single platform.

The Samajwadi Party had witnessed a bitter feud between uncle Shivpal and nephew former chief minister Akhilesh in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Samajwadi Party contested the polls under Akhilesh's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP.

After filing his nomination for the state polls in January, Shivpal had said he would form a new party after the election results are declared.

But, subsequently he had said there was no such move.

Tags: shivpal yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, mulayam singh, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

2

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

3

There's only Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 S

4

Video: Arjun-Shraddha go from romantic to hip-hop in Half Girlfriend’s title track

5

This 'biryani anthem' version of Shape of You is really funny

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham