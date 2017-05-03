UP: FIR against 6 Hindu Yuva Vahini members for murdering Muslim man

Significantly, the founder of HYV is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who inaugurated it on Ram Navami.

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) : An FIR has been registered against six members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, over allegedly killing a Muslim man for his role in the elopement of a Hindu girl in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad (59), a neighbor of Yusuf (22), who had been on the run for the last week after allegedly abducting a Hindu girl.

Ghulam's son has alleged that members of HYV are involved in his father's death.

Superintendent of Police, Mann Singh Chauhan said an FIR had been lodged against six Hindu Yuva Vahini and the investigation is underway in the matter.

According to reports, the incident is linked to the elopement of a local Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's daughter.

Significantly, the founder of HYV is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who inaugurated it on Ram Navami.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Adityanath had warned the workers of HYV to maintain decent behavior in whatever work they do. He had also advised them not to misuse the saffron colour, as the image of the outfit or the BJP would suffer.

"I request the HYV leaders and workers to behave with decency," said Adityanath at a closed-door meeting with the Vahini leaders of the Gorakhpur region.

Defending his party, Adityanath added that anyone with saffron scarf who commits any indecent and illegal act is not always a HYV leader.

"It often happens that an unknown person with a saffron scarf or dress commits any indecent and illegal act but the HYV and the BJP organisations get blamed," added Adityanath.