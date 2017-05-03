The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:50 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Armed militants loot 2 banks in 2 hours, decamp with lakhs

PTI
Published : May 3, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 7:04 pm IST

Militants have struck at bank assets four times in the past three days in south Kashmir.

In the first case, four armed militants entered the Wahibugh branch of Elaquai Dehati Bank around 1.50 pm and looted around Rs 3-4 lakh at gunpoint. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 In the first case, four armed militants entered the Wahibugh branch of Elaquai Dehati Bank around 1.50 pm and looted around Rs 3-4 lakh at gunpoint. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday targeted two banks in south Kashmir's Pulwama district within a span of two hours and decamped with several lakh rupees.

In the first case, four armed militants entered the Wahibugh branch of Elaquai Dehati Bank around 1.50 pm and looted around Rs 3-4 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing, a police official said.

A police team rushed to the scene after the bank employees informed them of the incident. A hunt was launched to arrest the robbers and recover the money, the official said.

The second robbery took place at the Nehama branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Pulwama around 3.20 pm, the official said.

A police team has rushed to the spot and the exact amount of cash looted by the armed militants is being ascertained.

Militants have struck at bank assets four times in the past three days in south Kashmir.

On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen barged into Yaripora branch of the Elaquai Dehati Bank that was struck today and took away Rs 65,000.

On May 1, militants attacked a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir bank, targeted today as well, and shot dead five policemen and two bank security guards in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The policemen and security guards were returning to the district headquarters after delivering cash at a bank branch.

The ultras had taken away four service rifles of the deceased cops.

Tags: militants, bank robbery, elaquai dehati bank, cash stolen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

2

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

3

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

4

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

5

There's only Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 S

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham