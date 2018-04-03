The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court will hear TN’s plea against Centre April 9

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 6:10 am IST

It pointed out that the court has made it clear that no further extension could be granted for any reason.

Activists stage a demonstration against the Central and state governments at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai on Monday for their alleged failure to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)
 Activists stage a demonstration against the Central and state governments at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai on Monday for their alleged failure to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on April 9 the application filed by Tamil Nadu seeking initiation of contempt against the Centre for not implementing the February 16 judgment on Cauvery dispute by setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

TN counsel G. Umpathy made a “mention” before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent listing of the application. He submitted that the Centre by not framing the scheme had committed contempt.

When the CJI asked the counsel whether the “scheme” meant CMB, Mr Umapathy said as per the scheme, CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had to be set up within the time limit of six weeks, but the Centre had not done.

“The scheme does not mean board only. We had given judgment on all aspects to resolve the issue. We understand the TN problems, we will solve the issue and see that TN gets water,” the CJI observed.

When Mr Umapathy pressed for listing the matter this week itself, the CJI said, “We will hear on April 9.”

Though the counsel for the Centre did not “mention” about the application for clarification, it is likely that both the petitions will be heard together on April 9.

The application by the Tamil Nadu government wanted contempt of court proceedings against Union Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha and water resources secretary U.P. Singh as they failed to give effect to the judgment within the stipulated period of six weeks.

It pointed out that the court has made it clear that no further extension could be granted for any reason.

TN stated that the state sent letters dated 13.03.2018, 21.03.2018 and 23.03.2018 to the Centre, inter-alia, requesting for the constitution of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within the time limit stipulated by this court so that water is made available to the farmers of the state for the ensuing irrigation season of 2018 commencing from June 1.

TN said ensuring timely release of water is apparent in the judgment itself and therefore, any delay in constituting Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee is to the prejudice to the farmers of state of Tamil Nadu. The state wanted the apex court direction to implement the tribunal’s decision is smoothly made functional and the rights of the States as determined by tribunal are protected.

Centre wants clarification
Centre in its application has asserted that notifying the constitution of Cauvery Management Board during the time when Assembly elections in Karnataka has been announced by the Election Commission would lead to massive public outrage, create serious law and order problem and may vitiate the election process.  

It said Cauvery is a very emotive issue in Karnataka and in the past the issue has led to serious law and order situations leading to avoidable loss of human lives and property. If the Central government were to constitute a `scheme’ under Section 6 A of the Inter State Water Disputes Act and notify it during the currency of the assembly election it would lead to massive public outrage, cause serious law and order problems and vitiate election process.

While Tamil Nadu maintained that the object of the scheme was to implement the Final award of the Cauvery Tribunal, the Centre was mandated to put in place the CMB that will have control of the reservoirs in Karnataka and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to give effect to the February 16 judgment. Puducherry has also responded on similar lines in favour of the CMB.

Karnataka, on the other hand opposed the CMB saying the management and regulation of water of a State, viz equitable share of a state determined by adjudication is the sole prerogative of the State. Therefore a Scheme in the form of CMB is clearly ultra vires the federal structure on the powers of the States envisaged under the Constitution. Further the apex court has not endorsed the CMB and therefore the scheme should only be a body for dispute resolution. Kerala while endorsing CMB wanted slight changes in the composition of Members.

The Centre said due to divergent views expressed by the States it was felt that if any scheme is framed the States may again approach the apex court. To avoid further litigation, it was felt that clarification is necessary; the application said and sought clarification.

Tags: cauvery dispute, supreme court, cauvery management board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

2

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

3

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

4

Martin Luther King's assassination eve speech to be read in Boston

5

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMLife

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham