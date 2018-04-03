The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

PM to meet Tamil Nadu Governor over state issues today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 6:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 6:16 am IST

Some Tamil fringe outfits and students too held protests for the same issue in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including some 30 spots in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday for urgent discussion of the situation in Tamil Nadu as the state appears to be spinning out of control amid series of agitations, some of which have been violent, by political parties and NGOs on issues ranging from Cauvery to Neutrino and Sterlite.

The governor, on a visit to Kancheepuram for participating in a ceremony for the late Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi on Monday, rushed back to Chennai following the Delhi call.

Governor Purohit had summoned state chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police and advocate general on Sunday for a brief on the TN situation, particularly in view of the impending visit of the PM to Chennai for participating in the Defence Expo next week. The governor sent his report to Delhi on the happenings in TN later in the day, sources said.

Monday’s agitations were aimed at pressuring the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee and they were spearheaded by the DMK and included its allies such as the Congress(I). Some Tamil fringe outfits and students too held protests for the same issue in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including some 30 spots in Chennai.

With the agitators targeting Central government installations, offices and railways, train blockades affected commuter traffic in several places, including Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Pudukottai.

Tags: narendra modi, banwarilal purohit, cauvery management board
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

2

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

3

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

4

Martin Luther King's assassination eve speech to be read in Boston

5

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham