PM to meet Tamil Nadu Governor over state issues today

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday for urgent discussion of the situation in Tamil Nadu as the state appears to be spinning out of control amid series of agitations, some of which have been violent, by political parties and NGOs on issues ranging from Cauvery to Neutrino and Sterlite.

The governor, on a visit to Kancheepuram for participating in a ceremony for the late Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi on Monday, rushed back to Chennai following the Delhi call.

Governor Purohit had summoned state chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police and advocate general on Sunday for a brief on the TN situation, particularly in view of the impending visit of the PM to Chennai for participating in the Defence Expo next week. The governor sent his report to Delhi on the happenings in TN later in the day, sources said.

Monday’s agitations were aimed at pressuring the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee and they were spearheaded by the DMK and included its allies such as the Congress(I). Some Tamil fringe outfits and students too held protests for the same issue in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including some 30 spots in Chennai.

With the agitators targeting Central government installations, offices and railways, train blockades affected commuter traffic in several places, including Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Pudukottai.