The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

India, All India

Govt fully committed to welfare, will strengthen SC/ST Act: HM

ANI
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 4:23 pm IST

Rajnath Singh also offered condolences to the families of the victims died during Bharat Bandh protests on Monday.

'There has been a new provision where action against government servants shall be taken against those found negligent in implementing the Act,' said Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 'There has been a new provision where action against government servants shall be taken against those found negligent in implementing the Act,' said Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was fully committed to the welfare of the SC/ST communities and offered condolences to the families of the victims died during Bharat Bandh protests.

While making a statement in the Lok Sabha, the home minister assured that there has been no dilution of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act by the government and said, rather after coming to power, the government has taken a decision to strengthen it.

"There has been a new provision where action against government servants shall be taken against those found negligent in implementing the Act," said the minister.

He also said there have been widespread rumours regarding the issue of reservation which are false and baseless.

"Our Government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the SC/ST community," he said.

In the wake of Monday's violent protests during Bharat Bandh, in which at least 11 people have died, the home minister urged citizens to maintain calm and peace.

"Through this House, I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace and harmony amongst themselves. I also appeal to all the political parties to help maintain peace and harmony," the HM concluded.

The nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the Supreme Court's ruling that allegedly diluted the act.

Even as the Centre filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, protests turned violent yesterday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab.

Tags: rajnath singh, bharat bandh, sc/st prevention of atrocities act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

2

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

3

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

4

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

5

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham