Bharat Bandh: Yogi Adityanath appeals for calm as 2 killed

One youth succumbed to his injuries in Meerut and another died in Azamgarh but the state government did not confirm the deaths.

Lucknow: The “Bharat Bandh” call given by dalit organizations against the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe took a violent turn in several cities of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

One youth succumbed to his injuries in Meerut and another died in Azamgarh but the state government did not confirm the deaths. ADG Pravin Kumar said that 448 policemen were injured in the violence.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to abstain from violence and assured that the BJP government were committed to protection of their rights.

As violence escalated through the day, principal home secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders to district magistrates and superintendents of police of all districts, to take strict action against those involved in violence and arson. A high alert was declared in the state around noon.

UP DGP O.P. Singh said that police forces are on high alert and no one will be allowed to take the law in their hand. “We are not restricting peaceful protests, but the police will tackle those who would indulge in violence. Additional forces and paramilitary forces are being rushed to districts where trouble is taking place,” he said.

Maximum violence was reported from Meerut, where angry protesters burnt the Shobhapur police outpost. Policemen and media persons were attacked by the mob that also pelted stones at the SSP office. SP (City) Man Singh was injured as the mob set a bus on fire and damaged several vehicles.

Students also locked the main gate of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University and damaged furniture and electrical fittings in the building.