Sushma Swaraj asks for report on Frankfurt strip-search

Published : Apr 3, 2017, 3:15 am IST
Swaraj also tweeted late on Sunday evening that the German Police is probing the incident.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Consulate General of India (CGI) in the German city of Frankfurt after an Indian-origin woman complained that she had been asked to strip by German security personnel at Frankfurt airport during a security check.

“Please send me a report on this,” Ms Swaraj told the CGI at Frankfurt, in a tweet.

The Indian-origin woman was reportedly travelling from Bengaluru to Iceland and alleged racial profiling after she was asked to strip by security officials at Germany’s Frankfurt airport earlier this week. The woman, who lives in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is married to an Icelandic citizen, detailed her ordeal in a series of posts on Facebook, according to media reports.

Ms Swaraj also tweeted late on Sunday evening that the German Police is probing the incident. She added that the Consulate General had taken up the matter with Frankfurt airport authorities.

Tags: sushma swaraj, frankfurt airport, consulate general of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

