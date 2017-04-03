Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh dubs DA case against him 'political vendetta'

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate seized a farmhouse belonging to Singh's family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

New Delhi: Days after being chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Disproportionate Assets case, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday dubbed it a 'political vendetta' while asserting that he was ready to face the charges registered against him.

"This is a political vendetta. I am not afraid of it. I am ready to face the case," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate seized a farmhouse belonging to Singh's family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe revealed that black money was used to purchase the farmhouse located in Delhi.

A Delhi Court had earlier on April 1 adjourned the hearing in the Disproportionate Assets case against Singh till April 3 due to incompletion of scrutiny of documents.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Singh in the case.

A day after being booked by the CBI special court in the Disproportionate Assets case, the Chief Minister had on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and asserted that all charges levelled against him were fabricated.

Averring that the truth would win, Singh said that the saffron party and its leaders were misusing power.

"The fight has just begun and I know the truth will prevail. All cases against me are fabricated. This is a conspiracy against me stitched by some BJP leaders like Prem Kumar Dhumal and Anurag Thakur. The BJP is misusing its power. There's no truth in it," said Singh.