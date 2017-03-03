The Asian Age | News



Curfew in UP’s Lakhimpur after communal clashes over objectionable video

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2017, 11:03 am IST

Tension had gripped the city after the video which allegedly hurt religious sentiments went viral on social media.

Representational image
 Representational image

Lakhimpur Kheri: Curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur city following clashes over an objectionable video which was allegedly circulated by two students.

The curfew was imposed last night. Tension had gripped the city after the video which allegedly hurt religious sentiments went viral on social media. The city police arrested the two students who had allegedly circulated the video.

However, protests began last evening and the markets were also closed. There were reports of clashes and firing following which the district magistrate announced the imposition of curfew till further orders.

"To maintain peace and law and order, curfew restrictions in the city area have been imposed and people have been asked to stay home," District Magistrate (Kheri) Akashdeep told reporters today.

Stressing that the situation was under control, he asked people to avoid spreading rumours.

The district magistrate and Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Jha visited the city and asked people to keep calm.

Akashdeep said a person has been reported to have been injured in a clash, however, he is reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, heavy police force have been deployed in the city. The IG and the DIG arrived at Kheri late last night and reviewed the situation.

