Odisha Naxal camp busted in major operations

Meanwhile, the Odisha police has beefed up security on border districts, including Malkangiri after a Maoist was stoned to death following a face-off with locals at Janturai village recently.
Bhubaneswar: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other articles used by Maoists during combing operation in a forest under Chandrapur police limits in Rayagada district on Saturday evening.

The 8th Battalion of CRPF launched the combing operation based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of ultras in the region. Though the left-wing extremists managed to escape, the security personnel seized nine guns, 15 detonators, eight rounds of live bullets and other articles of the red rebels from the spot.

In another incident, Andhra Pradesh task force also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition of the Maoists at Vijayanagar district near Odisha’s Koraput district.

Similarly, the task force recovered a clay-more mine, detonators and other explosives during the combing operation at Bangarugudi area. All the explosives were reportedly dumped at an isolated place.

Meanwhile, the Odisha police has beefed up security on border districts, including Malkangiri after a Maoist was stoned to death following a face-off with locals at Janturai village recently.

DGP Abhay said the state government has decided to make Malkangiri district, free from Maoists and elaborate plans have been made for the same.

