PM to visit J-K today, to launch several developmental projects

ANI
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 10:44 am IST

PM Narendra Modi is set to launch of several developmental projects including AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for the launch of several developmental projects including two AIIMS at Jammu and Srinagar division (AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora).

Security has been beefed up in the wake of the Prime Minister's day-long visit with top separatist leaders kept under house arrest.

Prime Minister will arrive at Leh in the morning and then fly to Jammu where he will be addressing a public rally besides laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region.

