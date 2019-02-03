Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

India, All India

People will hold PM responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

ANI
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 11:13 am IST

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his native village

Anna Hazare alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government
 Anna Hazare alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies. (Photo: PTI)

Ralegan Siddhi: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who is on the fourth day of indefinite hunger strike, said people will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible if anything were to happen to him.

Speaking to ANI, 81-year-old Hazare said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happened to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible."

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his native village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him...Similarly, in Lokayukta, a Chief Minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare had told ANI earlier.

Tags: anna hazare, narendra modi, indefinite hunger strike, lokpal, lokayuktas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Ahmadnagar

Latest From India

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Seemanchal Express mishap

The train originated from Jogbani in Kishanganj district and the accident took place around 4 am (Representational Image)

7 killed as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PM to visit J-K today, to launch several developmental projects

Chanda Kochhar

Shamed by the family

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham