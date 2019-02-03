People will hold PM responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his native village

Ralegan Siddhi: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who is on the fourth day of indefinite hunger strike, said people will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible if anything were to happen to him.

Speaking to ANI, 81-year-old Hazare said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happened to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible."

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his native village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him...Similarly, in Lokayukta, a Chief Minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare had told ANI earlier.