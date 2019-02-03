Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 06:07 PM IST

India, All India

Patna University to get central university status, if Congress voted to power: Rahul

AGENCIES
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 5:47 pm IST

Rahul promised a guaranteed minimum income to the poor if the Congress comes to power following the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

 "He (PM Modi) keeps talking but has not given education or jobs to the youth of Bihar. Patna University will be given central university status if Congress comes to power at the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Patna: Patna University will be granted the status of a central university if the Congress wins the forthcoming general elections, party President Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday.

Addressing the first rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan after 28 years, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi keeps talking about his baseless schemes, but has kept the youth of the state deprived of opportunities in terms of jobs and education.

"He (PM Modi) keeps talking but has not given education or jobs to the youth of Bihar. Patna University will be given central university status if Congress comes to power at the Centre," he said.

Rahul promised a guaranteed minimum income to the poor if the Congress comes to power following the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He mocked the budget 2019 announcement of Rs 6,000 minimum annual income support to farmers and alleged, “PM has given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, but only Rs 17 per day to the farmers of the country.”

Rahul said the BJP makes promises while Congress keeps them. “Modi ji, you said you will provide two crore jobs every year. Did anyone receive jobs? No. I had promised farm loan will be waived off within 10 days in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan."

“Centre's crop insurance scheme aimed at taking away farmer's money”

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday alleged the Centre's crop insurance scheme is aimed at taking away farmers income to fill up pockets of big businessmen.

At his first rally in Bihar after taking over as party president, Gandhi accused the Nitish Kumar government in the state of making "empty promises" like Modi. He promised that if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls a number of steps would be taken to deal with farm distress and unemployment. Raising the slogan of "chowkidaar chor hai" (the watchman is the thief) -- an allusion to Modi, Gandhi accused the NDA government at the Centre of committing irregularities in the Rafale deal. He alleged that policies of the Modi government, including crop insurance, were "aimed at taking away hard-earned money of farmers to fill up the pockets of big businessmen". In contrast, he said, his party's governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh waived farm loans within a few days of coming to power. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the rally. Besides, alliance partners like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Sharad Yadav, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi were present.

The Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which comprises of RJD, RLSP and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, bihar, farmers, patna university
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

PM Narendra Modi said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 cr will be allocated annually for farmers. (Photo: Twitter/BJP4India)

Congress uses farm loan waivers to win elections: PM Modi

The whip issued by the Congress Party on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Cong issues three-line whip for MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday to Friday

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 by equating it to Rs. 17 a day dole (File Photo)

Cash to farmers can be increased if resources improve: Arun Jaitley

Rahul is expected to announce another election sop from the rally, as he did at the Kisan Aabhar Rally in Raipur when he announced a universal basic income for the poor, a source in the Congress Party said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Jan Akanksha Rally' at Patna's Gandhi Maidan today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham