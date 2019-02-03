Patna University to get central university status, if Congress voted to power: Rahul

Rahul promised a guaranteed minimum income to the poor if the Congress comes to power following the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"He (PM Modi) keeps talking but has not given education or jobs to the youth of Bihar. Patna University will be given central university status if Congress comes to power at the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Patna: Patna University will be granted the status of a central university if the Congress wins the forthcoming general elections, party President Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday.

Addressing the first rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan after 28 years, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi keeps talking about his baseless schemes, but has kept the youth of the state deprived of opportunities in terms of jobs and education.

"He (PM Modi) keeps talking but has not given education or jobs to the youth of Bihar. Patna University will be given central university status if Congress comes to power at the Centre," he said.

Rahul promised a guaranteed minimum income to the poor if the Congress comes to power following the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He mocked the budget 2019 announcement of Rs 6,000 minimum annual income support to farmers and alleged, “PM has given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, but only Rs 17 per day to the farmers of the country.”

Rahul said the BJP makes promises while Congress keeps them. “Modi ji, you said you will provide two crore jobs every year. Did anyone receive jobs? No. I had promised farm loan will be waived off within 10 days in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan."

“Centre's crop insurance scheme aimed at taking away farmer's money”

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday alleged the Centre's crop insurance scheme is aimed at taking away farmers income to fill up pockets of big businessmen.

At his first rally in Bihar after taking over as party president, Gandhi accused the Nitish Kumar government in the state of making "empty promises" like Modi. He promised that if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls a number of steps would be taken to deal with farm distress and unemployment. Raising the slogan of "chowkidaar chor hai" (the watchman is the thief) -- an allusion to Modi, Gandhi accused the NDA government at the Centre of committing irregularities in the Rafale deal. He alleged that policies of the Modi government, including crop insurance, were "aimed at taking away hard-earned money of farmers to fill up the pockets of big businessmen". In contrast, he said, his party's governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh waived farm loans within a few days of coming to power. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the rally. Besides, alliance partners like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Sharad Yadav, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi were present.

The Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which comprises of RJD, RLSP and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).