Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 08:35 AM IST

India, All India

Demarche to US: Indian govt wants detained students freed

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 6:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 6:58 am IST

The external affairs ministry is trying to ensure that Indian the students are released from detention and not summarily deported.

The India mission and consulates have visited several detention centres throughout the US to extend consular assistance to the detained students, the MEA said.
 The India mission and consulates have visited several detention centres throughout the US to extend consular assistance to the detained students, the MEA said.

New Delhi: India on Saturday issued a demarche to the American embassy here expressing its concern over detention of 129 Indian students in the US following their enrolment in a “fraudulent university” and sought immediate consular access to them. The students, who had been charged with committing visa fraud by enrolling in the fictitious “University of Farmington” in Michigan State, along with eight recruiters in different US states, were caught in a sting operation.

The external affairs ministry is trying to ensure that Indian the students are released from detention and not summarily deported. The US immigration and customs enforcement agents made the detention on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the American embassy in India said, “We can confirm that the embassy received a demarche from the ministry of external affairs about the Indian citizens detained in the US this week. Our concern over the dignity and well-being of the detained students and the need for immediate consular access for Indian officials to the detainees was reiterated.”

The MEA underlined to the US embassy that students, who may have been duped into enrolling in the “university” should be treated differently from those recruiters who have duped them.

“We have urged the US side to share full details and regular updates of the students with the government, to release them from detention at the earliest and not to resort to deportation against their will,” the ministry said.

The India mission and consulates have visited several detention centres throughout the US to extend consular assistance to the detained students, the MEA said.  

“So far, about 30 Indian students have been contacted by our consular officers. Efforts to contact the remaining are continuing,” it said.

The ministry said a helpline has been established in the Indian embassy in Washington for assistance related to the detention of Indian students. The helpline numbers are: +1-202-322-1190 and +1-202-340-2590 and email is: cons3.washington@mea.gov.in.

Tags: american embassy, indian govt

Latest From India

Rishi Kumar Shukla

MP IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla named new CBI chief

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi ropes in Indian Youth Congress for doorstep war

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Separatists under house arrest ahead of PM Modi visit

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress condemns BJP’s comments on Priyanka Gandhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

2

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

3

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

4

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

5

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham