Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi over Ram Mandir

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to raise its Hindutva pitch with the party chief, Amit Shah claiming that the Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya at the earliest. Yet again the BJP chief tried to drag the Congress into the Ram Mandir issue and dared the rival outfit to come clean on it.

“The BJP’s stand has always been clear on the issue and I want to declare today that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be built at the earliest. Will Rahul Gandhi too define his stand on the issue?” Mr Shah said while kicking off the party’s campaign at Uttarakhand.

With the crowd chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Mr Shah said “The Kumbh Mela is on and raising the demand for a Ram temple is natural.”

The BJP chief continued to accuse the Congress of putting up obstacles to the temple’s construction through ‘its lawyers’ in the Supreme Court. “The Congress should come forward and explain why it had sought deferment of the hearing in the country’s oldest title suit,”he said.

The news agencies rep-orted that the BJP chief also hit out at the Opposition attempt to cobble up a “mahagathbandhan” for the forthcoming general elections.

Talking about the SP-BSP alliance, Mr Shah claimed that the ‘bua-bhatija’ allaince ‘will not stay together for long’. He maintained that the only aim of the Opposition alliance is “Modi hatao.”