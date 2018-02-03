The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

India, All India

US Air Force chief flies India's combat jet Tejas, interacts with IAF personnel

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 3, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2018, 6:06 pm IST

'His visit was a gesture of mutual cooperation between the Indian and the US air forces,' defence officials said.

'We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces,' Goldfein said in his posts on Twitter and Facebook. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 'We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces,' Goldfein said in his posts on Twitter and Facebook. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jodhpur: The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, General David L Goldfein, flew India's indigenous light combat aircraft 'Tejas' at the air force station in Jodhpur on Saturday.

Goldfein, who arrived here on Friday, was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal A P Singh as co-pilot during the sortie, defence officials said.

"General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, is on an official visit to India. He flew a sortie in '#MadeinIndia' LCA Tejas aircraft at AF Stn Jodhpur today," the IAF said on Twitter.

Goldfein interacted with the airmen and pilots at the station on Friday.

"His visit was a gesture of mutual cooperation between the Indian and the US air forces, both of which are considered the best in the world," the official said.

Earlier, General Goldfein had stressed on the "strong relationship" between the two air forces.

"We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces," he said in his posts on Twitter and Facebook.

"Had many great meetings with our @IAF_MCC partners to deepen the relationship between our two air forces. The IAF operates the second largest C-17 fleet in the world & continues to mature their fleet," he added.

Goldfein also sounded optimistic about the military relationship between the two countries, as he added, "I'm also very proud of the strong ongoing relationship forged between the @IAF_MCC & the Rhode Island Air National Guard's 143rd Airlift Wing."

The first squadron of Tejas was inducted into the IAF in July 2016. 

Tags: indian air force, us air force, lca tejas, air vice marshal a p singh
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

2

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

3

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

4

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

5

Cancer from cellphones? New study says no need to hang up

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham