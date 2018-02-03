The Asian Age | News

CBI arrests GST commissioner, 8 others for bribery in late-night operation

Published : Feb 3, 2018, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2018, 7:02 pm IST

CBI said the commissioner was a 'habitual' offender, taking bribes from businessmen on monthly and weekly basis.

Sansar Chand, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, posted as the commissioner was nabbed by the CBI in a late-night operation spread across Kanpur and Delhi. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department from Kanpur and eight others, including his staff and private officials, in connection with a bribery case.

According to agency sources, Sansar Chand, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, posted as the commissioner, two superintendents of the department, one personal staff and five private people were nabbed by the CBI in a late-night operation spread across Kanpur and Delhi.

They said it is alleged that the commissioner was a "habitual" offender, taking bribes from businessmen on monthly and weekly basis, and it was during one such collection of Rs 1.5 lakh on Friday night that he was nabbed.

The man who allegedly gave the bribe has also been taken into custody, a source said.

The sources said his wife is also named in the FIR but has not been arrested.

Tags: gst, sansar chand, cbi arrests gst commissioner, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

