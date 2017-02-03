The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

Media must steer clear of paid news ‘menace’ on its own: EC

PTI
Published : Feb 3, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2017, 9:06 am IST

EC asked media houses to be objective and factual in their reporting in general to provide a level playing field to all players.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Dehradun: The Election Commission on Friday said the onus to fight the menace of paid news and ensure a level playing field for election candidates is on the media only as imposing regulation on it would be an assault on free press.

"The media alone has the prerogative to control its content. Any external attempt to control or regulate it will be an assault on the freedom of the press. So the members of print and electronic media themselves should decide what falls into the category of paid news and steer clear of the menace," Director Election Commission Dhirendra Ojha said at an interactive workshop with reporters on media ethics in coverage of electoral process and the menace of paid news.

Asking media houses to be objective and factual in their reporting in general to provide a level playing field to all players, he said they will have to guard themselves against being used as platforms for promoting the interests of a political party or a candidate.

Media plays an important role in detecting cases of paid news and tilted or partisan news reporting, Ojha said, describing media an important stakeholder in the electoral process.

Tags: paid news, election commission, media, indian media
Location: India, Uttaranchal, Dehra Dun

MOST POPULAR

1

Nazi submarine found off Azores: German research team

2

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

3

Watch: Varun and Alia's unmissable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

4

Pakistan lifts ban on Indian films with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

5

Women's Zika vaccine unlikely before 2020, says WHO

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham