MEA: Kalapani a part of India, issue to be resolved via talks

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 5:38 am IST

‘Boundary’ issue should not cloud relations: New Delhi tells Beijing.

New Delhi: In the context of Nepal’s territorial claims on the Kalapani area in India’s Uttarakhand state, the MEA on Thursday made it clear that New Delhi considered Kalapani to be very much part of Indian territory, but added that India wanted to resolve the boundary issue with Nepal through dialogue.

On the Kalapani issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India,” adding that the “new” map of India (after division of India’s erstwhile J&K state into two union territories) has not revised depiction of Indian territory in any way. Meanwhile, the MEA also said India had conveyed to its giant neighbour China last month that the “boundary” issue between the two countries “should not cloud” the overall bilateral ties between the two nations.

Speaking on Sino-Indian bilateral ties and India’s views, Mr Kumar said, “It (bilateral ties) should be addressed from a strategic perspective of India-China relations. It was also decided that while the discussions go on, there should be peace and tranquillity on the border which is very important for the overall development of the bilateral relationship... and also how a proper discussion on the boundary is important for the overall development of the bilateral relationship... These are sensitive negotiations... Every year, some progress is made.”

The Indian views were conveyed last month to China on December 21 during the 22nd meeting of the “Special Represent-atives” of the two countries in New Delhi —- national security adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister and state councillor Wang Yi.

On recent media reports of several Indian Tamil fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the MEA spokesperson said India has “taken up the matter” with Sri Lanka and that New Delhi hopes for “early resolution” of the matter.

The MEA pointed out that India now has “very good cooperation” with Sri Lanka on this issue and that Indian fishermen who are detained or arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy are being “released” from time to time.

