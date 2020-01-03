Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

India, All India

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 7:51 pm IST

Hitting back at Singh, the Union Minister said that both the Centre and the states have to work together to keep India safe.

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)
 Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it "fails the test of the Constitution" and "can easily be misused for infiltrating into the country".

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'.

"As the leader of the state, I took my oath under the Constitution Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji. I'm neither naive nor misguided and it's my duty to represent the voice of my people and Centre must pay heed to same. As the law minister, you'd know that CAA fails the test of the Constitution," the Chief Minister tweeted.

This comes as the newly amended citizenship law faces major opposition from political parties and protests across the country with several state government even refusing to implement the law in their respective states.

"I am seriously concerned that CAA can be easily misused for infiltrating into the country, particularly in border states like Punjab. It's a potential threat to national security Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji. Does the BJP4-led central government even know what it's doing?" he added.

Hitting back at Singh, the Union Minister said that both the Centre and the states have to work together to keep India safe and also give shelter to those persecuted for their religious beliefs.

"Dear Capital Amarinder Singh Ji, you are a senior, seasoned and informed leader who fought for India as an Army officer earlier. Both Centre and states have to work together to keep India safe and secure and also give shelter to those persecuted for their faith. This is the glorious tradition of India," Prasad tweeted.

He asked Punjab Chief Minister to refer to the Constitution, saying it "clearly enjoins that Parliament has Constitutional power to pass laws" adding that the "states can also pass laws".

"Kindly see Articles 245, 246, 256 of the Constitution, which clearly enjoins that Parliament has Constitutional power to pass laws for the entire country and it is the duty of every state to act in a manner to ensure compliance. Similarly, states can also pass laws for the states," Prasad tweeted.

"As a well-informed leader surely you will recall the public commitment of Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji, Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji, Sardar Patel Ji and many other leaders about the need to give respect and shelter the persecuted minorities of Pakistan from which Bangladesh was created later," he added.

Prasad also said that the Indira Gandhi had given citizenship to the uprooted and persecuted Hindus of Uganda under the regime of Dictator Idi Amin and granted citizenship to victimised Tamil people of Sri Lanka.

Tags: amarinder singh, anti-caa, ravi shankar prasad, constitution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Veer Savarkar,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'For how long will Sena tolerate Savarkar's humiliation?' asks Fadnavis

'We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorized communication by SSP, its violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it,' said Singh. (Photo: ANI)

'Investigation underway in issue concerning Noida SSP': UP DGP

'Congress is plotting to defame Savarkar. The party is conspiring to spread anarchy in the country by making unwarranted accusations on the freedom fighter Savarkar. The government must take an action against the Congress Seva Dal and should register a criminal case against them,' said Ranjit in a press release. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Plot to defame Savarkar,' says grandson Ranjit, seeks ban on booklet

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire, died following a cardiac arrest on December 6, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

Police submits Chargesheet in connection with death of 23-year-old Unnao rape victim

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham