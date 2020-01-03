Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

India, All India

Agitators should protest against Pakistan: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 6:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 6:08 am IST

Modi stressed that the protection of religious minorities in neighbouring countries was India’s national responsibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waters a plant as Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa looks in Tumakuru district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru / Tumakuru: Facing unprecedented protests against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily on the Opposition Congress and its allies in the country, quipping that the agitators should instead protest against Pakistan for the atrocities against religious minorities in that country in the last 70 years.

Addressing a public gathering at Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on Thursday, Mr Modi stressed that the protection of religious minorities in neighbouring countries was India’s national responsibility. “These religious minorities sought refuge in India. I want to tell them those who are protesting against the CAA that they should first expose Pakistan and its misdeeds before the world if they have the guts,” he said.

Criticising the manner in which Opposition parties and non-political organisations are holding protests across the country against the CAA, the PM suggested that those who really want to protest, should organise stirs in favour of Dalits and religious minorities, who have sought refuge in India.  “From time to time, religious minorities have faced humiliation in Pakistan which has unle-ashed atrocities on Hin-dus, Sikhs and Christ-ians, forcing thousands of them to take shelter in India. But the Congress and its friends have not uttered a single word against Pakistan,” Mr Modi remarked.

The PM also raised the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the government is committed to neutralise terrorism in the country. The abrogation of

Article 370 was an effort to remove the fear of terror and uncertainty in the minds of people of  Jammu and Kashmir, he said adding that the government is firm on ushering in development in the Valley.

The Prime Minister was speaking after paying tribute to Shivakumara Swamiji, prominent Lingayat pontiff of Siddaganga Math, who died in January, 2019.

