‘Vande Mataram’ with marching police band in Kamal Nath’s Madhya Pradesh

Published : Jan 3, 2019, 4:58 pm IST
At 10:45 am on first working day of every month, a police band will play tunes that encourage patriotic feelings during their march.

 The first working day of Madhya Pradesh government will begin with the recitation of National Anthem and National Song, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bhopal: The first working day of Madhya Pradesh government will begin with the recitation of National Anthem and National Song, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed.

"On the first working day of every month, police band will play the tunes that encourage patriotic feelings during their march from Shaurya Smarak to Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal. On arrival at the Bhawan, National Anthem and Vande Mataram will be sung," Kamal Nath said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the newly formed Congress government in the state under the leadership Chief Minister Kamal Nath had decided to discontinue the tradition of reciting 'Vande Mataram' on the first working day of every month. The chief minister had said that reciting the national song cannot validate one's patriotism.

"In a very attractive way, in Bhopal with the participation of police band and common citizens, Vande Mataram would be sung on the first working day of every month at 10:45 in the morning. The police band would play the notes that will invoke nationalism and will march from Shaurya Smarak to Vallabh Bhawan," stated the official Twitter handle of MP government 'jansamparkMP' earlier.

The previous BJP government had introduced the practice of reciting 'Vande Mataram' on the first working day of every month. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that BJP legislators will sing 'Vande Mataram' in front of 'Vallabh Bhawan' in Bhopal on January 7.

"Chief Minister Kamal Nath must tell the nation on whose instruction he stopped the tradition of singing Vande Mataram," former Chief Minister Chouhan said.

