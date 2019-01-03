The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

India, All India

‘Those who don’t obey orders will be kicked out’: Madhya Pradesh minister

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

Labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said the workers who do not cooperate or obey their seniors will be kicked out.

Mahendra Singh Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet. (Photo: ANI)
 Mahendra Singh Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

Guna: Stoking a controversy, a Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister has said that the workers who do not cooperate or obey their seniors will be kicked out.

"Jo karamchari, adhikari paalan nahi karega, usko laat deke bahar kardiya jayega (The workers, who do not follow the instructions of the senior officials will be kicked out)," the state's Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia is heard telling party workers in a video that has surfaced online.

 

 

Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet.

In the recent Assembly elections, the Congress dethroned Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government from power.

Tags: madhya pradesh, mahendra singh sisodia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Guna

MOST POPULAR

1

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

2

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

3

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

4

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

5

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham