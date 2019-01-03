The Asian Age | News

SC to hear on Jan 8 TN's appeal against NGT order on Vedanta's Sterlite plant

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 12:16 pm IST

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the case will be heard next week.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Vedanta, said Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal against the NGT order so the case is heard urgently as they are facing problems with storage of sulphuric acid in the plant.
 Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Vedanta, said Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal against the NGT order so the case is heard urgently as they are facing problems with storage of sulphuric acid in the plant. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 8 Tamil Nadu's appeal against the NGT order to reopen Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the case will be heard next week.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Vedanta, said Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal against the NGT order so the case is heard urgently as they are facing problems with storage of sulphuric acid in the plant.

