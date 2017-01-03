Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

India, All India

UP: One killed as Minister's car hits handcart

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 10:33 am IST

Police said that the driver has been arrested and the investigation is in progess.

Officials said that liquor bottles were seized from the car. (Photo: ANI)
Hardoi: At least one person was killed when a car belonging to Uttar Pradesh state minister Om Prakash Singh hit a handcart in Hardoi on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Malhotra said that the driver has been arrested and police are investigating the case. Malhotra also said that liquor bottles were recovered from the car.

"The driver is arrested and the car is taken into custody. Liquor bottles were also recovered from the car. Probe is currently underway," he said.
More details of the incident are awaited.

Tags: car accident, liquor, up minister's car
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

