Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1, Economic Survey on Jan 31

Published : Jan 3, 2017
The railway budget and the general budget will be presented together for the first time since Independence.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2017 is likely to be presented on February 1, with the railway budget and the general budget being presented together for the first time since Independence.

Officials expect the move to hold the budget at the beginning of February instead of the end will allow for earlier allocation of funds for different government schemes and projects and lead to better implementation on the ground.

However, the budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31, on which day the findings of the Economic Survey will be presented.

The President will address a joint session of Parliament on January 31, and the first part of the budget session would end on February 9.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), held in the national capital on Tuesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers. It was presided over by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

