Suresh Prabhu: Rail tracks to be regularly inspected

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Union minister said that they would also work towards raising revenue for safety from other sources.

 Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the wake of recent incidents of derailments reported from several parts in the country, the Railways decided to carry out regular inspections of tracks to help minimise such incidents in the future.

“Within the next week, a comprehensive plan, overseeing such inspections, will be in place. It will be certified by a general manager-level officer,” Union railway minister Suresh Prabhu said.

Efforts are also being made to reduce manual involvement used in upkeep of tracks. “We are also trying to reduce our reliance on mechanics in the maintenance of tracks,” Mr Prabhu said, adding, “More equipment would be bought to help in this regard.”

Over 60 passengers were injured after 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near the Rura Railway Station in Kanpur rural district on Wednesday. It was the second rail accident in the region in two months, and the rail fracture was cited as the possible cause for the derailment.

Over 150 people were killed and more than 200 injured after 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed in Kanpur last November. While the final report on the mishap is yet to be submitted, initial reports had suggested rail fracture as the possible cause behind the incident.

The Railways is also working towards increasing its safety fund.  “We have sent a proposal to the finance ministry and they have in-principle agreed to it,” Mr Prabhu said.

Mr Prabhu said that a cabinet note has been moved towards the setting up of railway development authority.

The purpose of the railway regulator is to ensure fixation of fares and boost Public-Private Partnerships.

