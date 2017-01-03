Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

India, All India

Rose Valley chit fund scam: CBI to grill TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 1:50 pm IST

This is the first time that he would be grilled in the matter soon after another party MP Tapas Pal was sent to police custody in the case.

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI/File)
Kolkata: Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata for questioning in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

This is the first time that he would be grilled in the matter soon after another party MP Tapas Pal was sent to police custody in the case.

When asked, Bandyopadhyay told waiting reporters in Kolkata, "I said I will come to face CBI interrogation to know what is against me".

He also alleged political vendetta against him and the Trinamool Congress party by the NDA-ruled Central government.

Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, encompasses a larger amount of money swindling as compared to the Saradha case.

Tags: rose valley chit fund scam, trinamool congress, cbi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

