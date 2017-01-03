Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Baramullah

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
After a lull of a few weeks, attempted terrorist infiltration into India has resumed over the past few days.

Representational Picture (Photo: AP)
Baramullah (Jammu and Kashmir): One terrorist was killed in the encounter that broke out early morning on Tuesday between security forces and terrorists in Baramullah’s Haritar Tarzoo area in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

After a lull of a few weeks, attempted terrorist infiltration into India and cross-border firing from Pakistani troops have resumed over the past few days. On December 29, 2 soldiers were injured in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The incident happened two weeks after a top operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and an engineering student from the Valley, who recently joined militancy, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by joint teams of the police and army.

