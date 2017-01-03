Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

India, All India

1 dead, 4 injured after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Northeast

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 8:15 pm IST

At least 30 houses developed cracks, officiating Sub-divisional Magistrate of Kamalpur in Dhalai said.

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale and epicentred in Tripura jolted the country's Northeast on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale and epicentred in Tripura jolted the country's Northeast on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Agartala: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale and epicentred in Tripura jolted the country's Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, triggering landslides in the hill state and leaving a woman dead and four others injured.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor that  occurred at 1439 hrs was in Dhalai district in Tripura at a depth of 28 km.

Panic-stricken people ran out of homes, offices and buildings in the region. 50-year-old woman Kamalini Kanda died after suffering a heart attack at her residence at Natunbagan in Kamalpur sub-division of the district, local MLA, Anjan Das, said.

"It was terrible as the quake lasted for about one and half minutes," Biswajit Bhattacharya, a resident of the area, said.

At least 30 houses developed cracks, officiating Sub-divisional Magistrate of Kamalpur in Dhalai, Amitava Chakma, said.

"It was the strongest earthquake that I have experienced till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse," Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, said.

The quake was traced to a location in Ambassa area, about 59 km from Agartala, an official at the Regional Seismological Centre told PTI.

The officer-in-charge of Dhalai and Unakoti districts of state fire service department, Sukumar Debbarma, said landslides occurred in a number of places in a five-km radius along the Chhamanu-Gobindabari road.

Debbarma said a portion of the boundary wall of the fire service office at Unakoti district had collapsed due to the earthquake.

"A 20-meter stretch of the boundary collapsed," he said.

Four persons including two women were injured in adjacent Unakoti district and all of them were admitted to the district hospital, police said.

Manik Deb, a resident of Kailashahar town of the district, fainted during the quake while Prashanta Das, a mason was seriously injured when he fell from roof while working.

Azerunnesa (30) of the town was injured when a brick fell from a roof on her, while Lipika Malakar, who lives in the outskirts of the town was injured as she tripped while running in fear.

Officials in Meghalaya said the quake was felt for quite some time but there was no report of damage anywhere in the state.

The quake was felt in Assam too, including capital Guwahati, and people rushed out of their houses and offices.

"Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar and Dima Hasao are the bordering districts of Assam with Tripura. We received reports from the authorities that no damage has taken place there," Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Joint Secretary Nandita Hazarika said.

Tags: earthquake, damage, death
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

People new to sex should not try these positions

2

Syrian actor who became refugee now in Hollywood

3

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

4

Now, apply for Haj using an app

5

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham