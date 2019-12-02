Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

Unlike us, Hyderabad vet should get justice soon, says Nirbhaya's mother

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 11:44 am IST

'The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,' said Nirbhaya's mother.

The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, said she was happy with the AAP government that recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case. (Photo: File)
 The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, said she was happy with the AAP government that recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: “Unlike us, who had to fight for seven years, the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,” said mother of Nirbhaya.

The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, said she was happy with the AAP government that recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case.

“I welcome the Delhi government’s decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope soon the accused will be hanged to death soon,” the mother Delhi 2012 gangrape victim said, according to news agency ANI.

On December 16, 2012, the woman was returning home after watching a film — Life of Pi — with her friend when she was raped by six men and thrown off the bus. She died of her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29.

Vinay Sharma who has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since his arrest had filed a mercy plea, while Mukesh, another convict, had refused, according to officials.

Tags: telangana rape and murder case, priyanka reddy, crime, crime against women, nirbhaya rape case, 2012 rape and murder case
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she added. (Photo: File)

Rapists should lynched in public: Jaya Bachchan on Hyd vet's rape, murder

'When I supported Manohar Parrikar in 2017 to form the BJP-led government, I was condemned by them (OCIs). I am still being condemned, but I have never spoken a word against OCIs,' Sardesai said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'State govt intolerant towards criticism from expats': Goa Forward Party chief

The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a

Fadnavis made CM to save Rs 40,000 cr central funds: Anant Kumar Hegde

Even as Shiv Sena formed Maharashtra government in alliance with NCP and Congress, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Hindutva idelogy is indispensable to Sena and the party will not leave it. (Photo: File)

'Won't ever leave Hindutva ideology,' says Uddhav after Fadnavis elected leader of Oppn

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham